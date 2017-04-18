Lawyers near agreement in Nova Scotia...

Lawyers near agreement in Nova Scotia intimate images case involving...

Lawyers for six young men who admitted distributing intimate images of underage girls say they have almost reached agreement with prosecutors about the basic facts in the case. The six were charged in July 2016 after police in Bridgewater, N.S., wrapped up a year-long investigation by alleging the high-school students had distributed intimate images of at least 20 girls.

Nova Scotia

