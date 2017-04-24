Klutzy the Clown pleads guilty to sexual assault of girl
Children's entertainer Dale Rancourt, also known as Klutzy the Clown, is seen as he entered court this morning. The Cape Breton children's entertainer known as Klutzy the Clown pleaded guilty in a Sydney courtroom this morning to sexual assault and breaching his bail conditions.
