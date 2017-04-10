Kentville man accused of attempted mu...

Kentville man accused of attempted murder to undergo another psychiatric assessment

14 hrs ago

A Kentville man charged with attempted murder following an incident at a downtown apartment has been sent for another psychiatric assessment. Donald Lloyd Stuart, 56, is charged with attempting to murder a man by stabbing him, aggravated assault, using a weapon in committing an assault, unlawfully entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence and carrying a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Nova Scotia

