Karma chameleon: Artist forgives painting's thieves after one returns it face-to-face
Julianne Harnish's painting was stolen off a wall at Flipburger, a burger joint on Argyle Street in Halifax. Julianne Harnish, whose original painting was stolen from a Flipburger restaurant in Halifax in March, says the missing artwork was returned in person - so she forgives the culprits.
