Jobs, jabs take centre stage on first day of B.C. election campaign

B.C.'s political parties wasted little time taking potshots at one another on the first official day of the election campaign ahead of the provincial vote on May 9. Liberal Leader Christy Clark spoke to supporters and candidates in Vancouver last night, saying her party has a plan to keep money in British Columbians' pockets, while the other parties will hike taxes. Clark has promised to freeze taxes and create jobs and says her opponents will undo the progress her government has made in growing the economy.

