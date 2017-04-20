'Is Mike Pence coming? Well, that's a...

'Is Mike Pence coming? Well, that's annoying'

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

US Vice President Mike Pence pats a red kangaroo during a visit to Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney. Picture: AFP/Peter Parks AFTER more than a week travelling the Asia Pacific to reassure key allies about America's commitment to the region, US Vice President Mike Pence is taking time out in Sydney as he winds up his tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... 12 hr near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC