Illawarra mauled by Bears
After getting their season back on track in recent weeks, Illawarra have undone all their hard work, suffering a disappointing 23-10 loss against the North Sydney Bears in Nowra on Saturday. TOUGH STUFF: Illawarra forward Chris Lewis wrestles with the North Sydney defence in the Steelers loss to the Bears on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC