Human remains found in Sydney

Human remains found in Sydney

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBC News

Two people out for a walk in the Ash Street area of the city found what appeared to be human remains at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and called the police, Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Reg Hutchings said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 14 hr Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Mar 31 Yea 9
News New regulations put future of drone business up... Mar 25 Kim 1
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC