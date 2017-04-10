Historic Battle of Culloden commemorated in Pictou County
The 36th annual Battle of Culloden commemoration ceremony will take place Saturday, April 22, at the Culloden Memorial Cairn in Knoydart, Pictou County. The celebration, which attracts visitors from across Nova Scotia, will begin with the traditional march from the highway to the cairn, beginning at 11 a.m. Describing the annual gathering as a "historic event," he noted 250 or so visitors now attend each year.
