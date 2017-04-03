He's not the first person to fly to the wrong Sydney a " a 10,500-mile mistake
When Milan Schipper, an 18-year-old student in Amsterdam, said he accidentally flew to Sydney, Nova Scotia instead of Sydney, Australia, two weeks ago, social media users wondered how the Dutch teenager could have made the more than 10,500-mile mistake. But the similarly named Sydney, Australia and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada have bamboozled travelers before.
