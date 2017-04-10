Halifax's new Youth Advisory Committee hopes to weigh in on municipal decisions
After Halifax's Youth Advisory Committee failed in 2013, some youth organizations are convincing Halifax regional council to give it another go. Lilian Barraclough, a 19-year-old first year student at the University of King's College, along with some other King's and Halifax West High School students, presented a proposal to make sure that this new Youth Advisory Council is created by youth for youth.
