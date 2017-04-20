Halifax Police request help as they continue to investigate murder
Police are asking people with information that could help solve a murder that took place a year ago to come forward. At 10:58 p.m. on April 19, Halifax Regional Police received several calls about shots being fired in a Gottingen Street neighbourhood.
