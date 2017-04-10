Halifax police ask for help as they continue to investigate murder
With the first anniversary of the murder of Tyler Bradley Richards on Monday, police are hoping someone will come forward with information to help find his killer. At 7:55 p.m. on April 17, 2016 police responded to a report that a deceased man had been located in a home in Cook Avenue in Halifax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|34 min
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC