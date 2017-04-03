Halifax man charged with human trafficking, sex assault, child pornography
A Halifax man is facing a litany of sex abuse and child pornography charges after two teens came forward to police to say they had been forced into prostitution. Duncan Robertson Wright, 44, had been under investigation since Sunday and was arrested Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his house on Quartz Drive at 7:45 a.m. The case involves three girls, aged 14, 16 and 17, who Wright allegedly "directed and influenced" for the purposes of prostitution, according to a police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC