Halifax man charged with human trafficking, sex assault, child pornography

A Halifax man is facing a litany of sex abuse and child pornography charges after two teens came forward to police to say they had been forced into prostitution. Duncan Robertson Wright, 44, had been under investigation since Sunday and was arrested Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his house on Quartz Drive at 7:45 a.m. The case involves three girls, aged 14, 16 and 17, who Wright allegedly "directed and influenced" for the purposes of prostitution, according to a police news release.

