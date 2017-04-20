Halifax dog missing in Ontario after WestJet put him on the wrong plane
A search is underway in Ontario for a dog that was placed on the wrong WestJet flight and then got loose. "Please help! My daughter and her room mate lost their beloved labradoodle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Wed
|myrna burton
|1
|Tue
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC