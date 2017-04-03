Government priorities messed up in Nova Scotia

I just heard about the Liberal announcement on Monday that they will be building a $2-million overpass across Highway 105 near Baddeck for recreational vehicle usage. I may be a little slow on the uptake, but in these tight money times is this not a little frivolous when there are people like those of us who live in Ross Ferry and Kempt Head who have been trying to get our road improved for almost 20 years? Hell, we live on this cowpath the province calls a road.

