Gardiner Mines murder accused to undergo psychiatric assessment

A Cape Breton man charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of his common-law partner is to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment. During a provincial court hearing Friday, defence lawyer Darlene MacRury requested the assessment to aid in determining whether her client is fit to stand trial and whether Richard Wayne McNeil, 40, could be held criminally responsible for the crime.

