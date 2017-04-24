Gardiner Mines murder accused to retu...

Gardiner Mines murder accused to return to court Friday

19 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A Gardiner Mines man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his common-law partner is scheduled to return to provincial court Friday. Richard Wayne McNeil, 40, of O'Brien Street, is charged with murdering 33-year-old Sarabeth Ann Forbes on April 18 at the home the couple shared with their young son in Gardiner Mines.

Nova Scotia

