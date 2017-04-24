Gardiner Mines murder accused to return to court Friday
A Gardiner Mines man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his common-law partner is scheduled to return to provincial court Friday. Richard Wayne McNeil, 40, of O'Brien Street, is charged with murdering 33-year-old Sarabeth Ann Forbes on April 18 at the home the couple shared with their young son in Gardiner Mines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Wed
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC