Former teacher to be sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual touching
A former junior high teacher in rural Nova Scotia is due in court today for sentencing after pleading guilty to invitation to sexual touching. Sarah Allt Harnish, who goes by her maiden name Allt, was a teacher at Five Bridges Junior High in Hubley.
