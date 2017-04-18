Former junior high teacher wins delay...

Former junior high teacher wins delay in sex charge sentencing

Sarah Allt Harnish, who goes by her maiden name Allt, has had her sentencing delayed until at least September. A former Halifax-area junior high teacher has won a delay in her sentencing on a sex charge, as she undergoes a sexual deviancy assessment and awaits the outcome of another teacher's appeal in a similar case.

