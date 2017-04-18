Former junior high teacher wins delay in sex charge sentencing
Sarah Allt Harnish, who goes by her maiden name Allt, has had her sentencing delayed until at least September. A former Halifax-area junior high teacher has won a delay in her sentencing on a sex charge, as she undergoes a sexual deviancy assessment and awaits the outcome of another teacher's appeal in a similar case.
