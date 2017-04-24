Former Cape Breton party entertainer pleads guilty to sexual assault
A 51-year-old former Cape Breton party entertainer who had a two-month sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl told the teen he thought they had a future together. Dale Rancourt, known locally through his character Klutzy the Clown, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of sexual assault and breaching a court order.
