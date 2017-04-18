Firefighters battle house fire aided by wind in Mount Hanley, Annapolis County
Thick, black smoke could be seen from Highway 1 near the base of the mountain, closer to the shore. Flames were shooting out of the roof of the large, wooden structure on Mount Hanley Road, located north of Middleton.
