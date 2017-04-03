Evidence thrown out: Dr. Sarah Jones ...

Evidence thrown out: Dr. Sarah Jones accused of prescribing 50,000 opiod pills to a hospital patient

The Crown's case to prove a Tantallon doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 opiod pills to a patient who claims he did not receive them got a bit more difficult on April 7. 11Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones, who graduated from high school in Amherst, is facing six charges, including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, drawing a document without authority and fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which have not been proven in court.

Nova Scotia

