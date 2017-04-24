Everything you watched in the 1960s and 70s came through Mill Village, Nova Scotia
If you watched the famous hockey match between Canada and Russia in 1972, you were watching it thanks to one of the world's only earth satellite stations - located in tiny Mill Village, Queens County. Members of the Port Medway Area Communities Association is documenting the history of the amazing artefact through photos, videotaped interviews, and documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC