Everything you watched in the 1960s and 70s came through Mill Village, Nova Scotia

13 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

If you watched the famous hockey match between Canada and Russia in 1972, you were watching it thanks to one of the world's only earth satellite stations - located in tiny Mill Village, Queens County. Members of the Port Medway Area Communities Association is documenting the history of the amazing artefact through photos, videotaped interviews, and documents.

