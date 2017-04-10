Evacuation due to flood fears underway in remote Ontario First Nation
Area MP Charlie Angus says 325 people from Kashechewan First Nation flew to Kapuskasing, Ont., on Sunday and another 200 are expected to leave the community Monday as ice breaks up north of the community along the Albany River. He says local officials and those from the province will monitor the ice as open water moves towards the reserve where roughly 2,000 people live.
