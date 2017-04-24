ECMAs: Ria Mae wins solo recording of the year
Her first release, the EP "Between the Bad," was released in 2009. In 2011, Mae self-released her debut album "Under Your Skin," recorded with Mir members Asif and Shehab Illyas at The Shire Studios in Halifax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Wed
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC