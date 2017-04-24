ECMAs: Nova Scotia's Old Man Luedecke wins album of the year
Old Man Leudecke's "Domestic Eccentric," produced by Tim O'Brien has won the ECMA for album of the year. Old Man Luedecke is the recording name of two-time Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter and banjo player Chris Luedecke of Chester, N.S. His 2008 album "Proof of Love" won a 2009 Juno Award for traditional folk album of the year.
