East Uniacke man facing child pornography charges
A 45-year-old East Uniacke man is in custody facing several child pornography charges after a March 30 arrest. According to an RCMP press release, the Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the RCMP ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a home in East Uniacke.
