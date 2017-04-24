East Coast Music Awards go to diverse group of artists

The East Coast Music Awards gala Thursday night saw few multiple winners, but a diverse group of artists claiming honours. Nova Scotia artists won the lion's share of the awards - Ria Mae, Old Man Leudecke, Classified, Like a Motorcycle, Ced Marty and Dave and Hillsburn took home a trophy apiece - but it was the New Brunswick group, Les HA tesses d'Hilaire, that was the only multiple winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.