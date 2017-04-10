COLUMN: Pictou County singer organizing fundraising concert
Sam Graham, Westville's superintendent of public works, practices a Pat Boone tune for the Warm Hearts Gospel Concert Sunday, April 23, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Westville at 2 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for a refugee family waiting to come to Pictou County. Oh Lord, it is pothole season again, but for Westville's public works superintendent Sam Graham, it is gospel singing season, too.
