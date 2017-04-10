COLUMN: Pictou County singer organizi...

COLUMN: Pictou County singer organizing fundraising concert

14 hrs ago

Sam Graham, Westville's superintendent of public works, practices a Pat Boone tune for the Warm Hearts Gospel Concert Sunday, April 23, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Westville at 2 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for a refugee family waiting to come to Pictou County. Oh Lord, it is pothole season again, but for Westville's public works superintendent Sam Graham, it is gospel singing season, too.

Nova Scotia

