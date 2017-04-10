Collection chronicling four decades of African Nova Scotian civil rights launched
A collection documenting more than 40 years of civil rights, labour and social justice struggles in Nova Scotia and beyond has been officially unveiled to the public. The Lynn Jones African-Canadian and Diaspora Heritage Collection was formally launched by Saint Mary's University on Thursday evening at the Halifax North Memorial Library, in co-operation with social activist Lynn Jones.
