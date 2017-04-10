Coding made 'less intimidating for a non-techie' at workshop
Paul Farmer is the president and co-founder of a video technology startup in Halifax called VidSnippets Incorporated. Although Paul Farmer is the president and co-founder of a technology startup in Halifax, he admits he's more of a business and accounting man than a computer guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|9 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC