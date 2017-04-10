Cape Breton Regional Police officer t...

Cape Breton Regional Police officer testifies only Crown can withdraw criminal charges

The final witness to take the stand in a Nova Scotia Police Review Board hearing Tuesday said he would never order dropping charges after an investigation, opting instead to leave the decision to the Crown prosecutor. Rutherford, of the Cape Breton Regional Police, said he feels he has no such authority to withdraw charges and doing so would amount to an obstruction of justice.

