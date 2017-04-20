Cape Breton husband faces murder charge after woman found dead in home
Just days ago, the white house at the end of the lane at 87 O'Brien St. in Gardiner Mines was home to Richard Wayne McNeil, SarahBeth Ann Forbes and their young son. McNeil, 40, is now in Cape Breton Correctional Centre and will be back in court in Sydney April 26 to face a charge of first-degree murder.
