Cape Breton donor comes to the rescue
I am writing as a follow up to a letter written last month regarding the restoration of the Gull Cove Trail. This trail begins in Gabarus and was formerly a public road connecting the village of Gabarus to the now abandoned village of Gull Cove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Sat
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC