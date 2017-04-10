Canadian dog sets record for popping balloons -includes VIDEO
Guinness World Records announced that Toby, a whippet from Calgary, set a new record for the 'fastest time to pop 100 balloons by a dog.' Toby, whose registered name is Loughren Christmas Star, performed the feat in front of a cheering group at the Shawnessy YMCA on March 26, which was his ninth birthday.
