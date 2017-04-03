Bail denied to Waterville man facing break, enter and theft and sex charges
A Waterville man facing several property and sex-related charges has been denied bail and will be held in custody on a due course of law remand. Raymond Douglas Wilson, 51, was present in Kentville provincial court for a bail hearing on April 5. He was denied bail and will be held in custody until April 25, when he's scheduled to be back in court for election and plea.
