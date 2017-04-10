Australia: Crocodile found in suburban Sydney on Easter
EASTER for one Australian family was full of excitement after they found a baby crocodile sunbaking on a riverbank in southern Sydney. The crocodile named Snap, stolen from a mobile zoo in March, was spotted by local man Aaron Hughes, his wife and young son when taking a leisurely stroll down the Georges River on Sunday.
