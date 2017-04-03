ATV driver injured in collision with ...

ATV driver injured in collision with car on highway

An ATV driver was seriously injured Monday while trying to pass a car on a Highway 308 in Yarmouth County, according to RCMP. Yarmouth Rural RCMP were called to the crash at 5:45 p.m. Officers who arrived at the scene found the 19-year-old driver of the ATV unconscious and lying on the road.

