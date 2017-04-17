At home in Nova Scotia: Immigrants play a vital role in our economy
Wadih Fares is the driving force behind the Trillium, the centrepiece of a dramatic revitalization taking place in Halifax. In 2005 Halifax developer Wadih Fares was introduced to a piece of vacant land at the corner of South Park and Brenton Place by its owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Sun
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC