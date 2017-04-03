Appeal of jail sentence for sexual assault denied
A Pictou County man's appeal of a one-year jail sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been denied. Nickolis William DeYoung, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual assault from Jan. 5, 2015, in Stellarton and was sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC