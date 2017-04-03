An echo of history: 3 Nova Scotians replicate Vimy Ridge memorial
Halifax sculptor Peter Bustin is the man behind some of the city's most famous public works of art, but he's rarely had a project with as much pressure and emotional weight behind it as his re-creation of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. Bustin, who worked with Shad Bay's Derek Collier and David Albiston of Elmsdale, had just four months to recreate the famous monument, at the request of the National War Museum in Ottawa.
