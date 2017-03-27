Amherst Police auditing sexual assault files
Amherst Police are auditing a number of files after an investigation showed a high rate of sexual assault complaints had been dismissed as unfounded. A Globe and Mail investigation into sexual assault cases across the country, from 2010 to 2014, put the rate of unfounded cases in Amherst at 49 per cent.
