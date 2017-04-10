American woman makes unexpected guilty plea in Halifax mall murder plot case
An American woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that envisioned the use of rifles and gas bombs to kill shoppers at a food court in a Halifax mall. Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, was one of three people involved in the plan to shoot shoppers at the Halifax Shopping Centre in the city's west end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC