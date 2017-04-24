Advocate notches victory for computer buyers after battery didn't match promise
A young Halifax man famous for repeatedly taking on the big airlines has won a victory against a new multinational corporate foe: Dell computers. Gabor Lukacs won just a small amount - $1,889.32 - but it could feel like a major achievement for anyone who was been unhappy with a consumer product, or who has been unwilling to sign a confidentiality agreement after being compensated for a disappointing purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC