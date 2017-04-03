Accused in alleged Sydney break-in have charges dismissed
Two Sydney men facing more than 20 offences each have been released from custody after the vast majority of the charges were dismissed. Edward James O'Brien, 25, and Nathan Brian Medel, 35, were among three people charged after an alleged break-in at a northend Sydney residence during which three people were to have been assaulted.
