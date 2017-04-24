Acadian federation to launch riding-boundary legal challenge as election looms
The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia is going to proceed with legal action to have the province's electoral boundaries declared unconstitutional just as an election call appears imminent in the province. The federation said in a news release on Friday that it doesn't accept the Liberal government's plan to create a Commission on Effective Representation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC