2 people arrested after alleged Ontario to Newfoundland theft spree
Two people from Toronto have been arrested in North Sydney, N.S., and charged for their alleged involvement in numerous frauds and thefts from Ontario to Newfoundland. Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|5 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC