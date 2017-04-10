2 people arrested after alleged Ontar...

2 people arrested after alleged Ontario to Newfoundland theft spree

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: CBC News

Two people from Toronto have been arrested in North Sydney, N.S., and charged for their alleged involvement in numerous frauds and thefts from Ontario to Newfoundland. Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 5 hr Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Mar 31 Yea 9
News New regulations put future of drone business up... Mar 25 Kim 1
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC