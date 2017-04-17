1963: Eight killed in airline crash above Skaha Lake

April 29, 1963 - Six naval divers from the Royal Canadian Navy base at Esquimalt equipped with special deep-water scuba gear took over the search today for the bodies of six of eight persons, including five members of the Dick Parmley family of Penticton at the scene of Saturday's tragic collision of two light airplanes at Skaha Lake, three miles south of Penticton. Shortly before Herald press time the divers brought ashore one engine from the wreckage of the twin - engine Aero Commander which was in collision with a Cessna 140 piloted by Ed Lewko of Penticton at five p.m. Saturday.

