Woman in her 60s attacked on Halifax walking path in broad daylight
The victim was walking on a path between Percy Street and Joseph Howe Drive around 2 p.m. when she was attacked by three young people. The assault was interrupted when a man walking along the same path approached them as the assault was underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC